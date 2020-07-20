The outbreak of Covid-19 changes the scenery of the shipfinance market

The COVID-19 pandemic has an unprecedented uncertainty over the global economy and in that framework XRTC Business Consultants Ltd conducted a Poll concerning the prevailing conditions and

parameters especially in the international Ship Finance Market, between the 10th and 20th of May 2020. The survey was addressed to global Ship Finance market thought leaders aiming at drafting actions relevant to the new business normal. Over the course of the last few months, with the dramatic plunge in oil prices and increased concern on the impact of COVID-19, the need for shipping financiers and owners to consider its implications on the

financing agreements has become even more demanding. Before the virus took place, we had witnessed challenges faced by the industry with IMO 2020 and the upcoming maturities on facilities standing out.

