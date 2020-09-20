Angelakos (Hellas) S.A. names the newbuildings MVs “Socrates Graecia” & “Aristoteles Graecia” in Covid-19 times

Angelakos (Hellas) S.A. names the newbuildings MVs “Socrates Graecia” & “Aristoteles Graecia” in Covid-19 timesSeptember 2020, Shippings News Sunday, September 20th, 2020
During challenging times due to the Covid-19 pandemic Angelakos (Hellas) SA named the last two N/B vessels “Socrates Graecia” and “Aristoteles Graecia”. The naming ceremonies
held in Jingjiang, Jiangsu Province, China and were the last two of a series of eight sister Kamsarmax bulk carriers (82,000 tons) built by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group Ltd.
