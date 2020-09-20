MarineShaft is the right partner in urgent repairs and manufacturing of rudder stocks & propeller shafts

Incidents are always inconvenient and costly. Finding the right partner to solve the problem and carry out a fast

repair can be a challenge. Perhaps the vessel is still afloat. Perhaps the nearby shipyard does not have the capacity,

equipment or experience to give the necessary assistance.

The Danish company MarineShaft can repair or replace your rudder stock, propeller shaft, tiller, bushing etc. with

very short delivery time. Most probably the material needed for the job is in stock.

In the interview that follows Mr. Anders Jensen, Managing Director of MarineShaft describes the strategy of the

company in urgent repairs of rudder systems and propellers shafts.

Full article, ELNAVI September 2020, Issue 561, Page.

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com

Read also this article in : Greek