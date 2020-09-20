Special Report: Shipmanagement

The Schulte Group revolutionizes its range of services with innovative ideas and applications

BSM’s C/V “Minerva” is the 1st ship accepted by the largest dock in the Baltic States

Columbia Shipmanagement has evolved to a Maritime Service Provider

Interorient Shipmanagement meets the shipping industry’s new requirements with the development of skillful and motivated seafarers

Costas Kontes: V.Group embraces digitalization technologies and supports people in every aspect of shipmanagement

OSM invests on the development of skills and competences of the people onboard and ashore

Thome Group champions in the environmental prevention policy incorporating innovative marine software solutions