Special Report: Shipmanagement

Special Report: ShipmanagementSeptember 2020, Special Reports Sunday, September 20th, 2020
The Schulte Group revolutionizes its range of services with innovative ideas and applications
BSM’s C/V “Minerva” is the 1st ship accepted by the largest dock in the Baltic States
Columbia Shipmanagement has evolved to a Maritime Service Provider
Interorient Shipmanagement meets the shipping industry’s new requirements with the development of skillful and motivated seafarers
Costas Kontes: V.Group embraces digitalization technologies and supports people in every aspect of shipmanagement
OSM invests on the development of skills and competences of the people onboard and ashore
Thome Group champions in the environmental prevention policy incorporating innovative marine software solutions
Full article, ELNAVI September 2020, Issue 561, Page. 16-34
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com