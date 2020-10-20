Elvictor Group announces additions to the group’s New Board of Directors

Elvictor Group announced recently the following additions to the group’s New Board of Directors.

The four personalities that joined Elvictor Group are Lampros Theodorou, Lambros Chahalis, George Xiradakis and Theodoros Nikolopoulos.

All of them have risen to great renown in the Maritime Industry, each in their own respective field, carving their name into its annals through

merit and grit, having helped and counseled many a player throughout the decades.

