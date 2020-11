SSL ENDEAVOR (Cyprus & Greece) now fully licensed as Lloyd’s Broker

SSL Endeavour Insurance Brokers Ltd (Cyprus), part of Oneglobal Broking Holdings Ltd, is now a registered broker at Lloyd’s, the world’s leading insurance market. This is the

first marine specialist Lloyd’s broker registration in Cyprus, and the fourth Cypriot Lloyd’s broker.

