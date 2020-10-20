The Greek and international shipping community sounds the alarm for the implementation of the EU ETS

The Union of Greek Shipowners, BIMCO and other shipping associations are concerned that the inclusion of shipping in the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) will inhibit global action on reducing CO2 emissions.

In a recent report UGS’s president Mr. Theodore Veniamis says: “the ongoing legislative process for the adoption of measures to reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions from ships such as the EU ETS (Emissions

Trading System) will not provide the necessary guarantees regarding global Co2 reductions. The UN IMO has the responsibility for formulating and adopting realistic and effective global measures and should ensure thatthis is so before these measures come into force. As responsible citizens we support the “European Green Deal” and the European Commission’s vision for the protection of life and the environment on our planet.

Full article, ELNAVI October 2020, Issue 562, Page. 6

