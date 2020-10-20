Tototheo Maritime: “Totally digital – Forging ahead with a gamechanger”October 2020, Shippings News Tuesday, October 20th, 2020
While 2020 will be seen in the future as one of THE most unforgettable years, it will also be the year that digital
processes came to the fore in a struggling shipping industry. This is an industry that is now continually seeking extra
business-to-business value-adds in every corner and every process. We spoke to Tototheo Maritime co-CEO, Socrates
Theodossiou about the developments that are changing the way the industry does business, and how digitalisation
is no-longer a catch-all phrase as the industry sees different processes for different benefits.
