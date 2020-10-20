Tototheo Maritime: “Totally digital – Forging ahead with a gamechanger”

While 2020 will be seen in the future as one of THE most unforgettable years, it will also be the year that digital

processes came to the fore in a struggling shipping industry. This is an industry that is now continually seeking extra

business-to-business value-adds in every corner and every process. We spoke to Tototheo Maritime co-CEO, Socrates

Theodossiou about the developments that are changing the way the industry does business, and how digitalisation

is no-longer a catch-all phrase as the industry sees different processes for different benefits.

