VAFIAS GROUP takes delivery of newbuilds 29 and 30

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and its devastating effects on world trade, sentiment and on shipping the Vafias Group announces delivery of its 29th and 30th newbuilding from Japanese yards.

The “ECO TEXIANA” eco type pressurized 5000 cbm delivered from Murakami Shipyard in Japan and has been added to the Stealthgas fleet, she is NK class and flies the Marshall Islands flag.