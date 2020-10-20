Vimodji: “Entertainment meets Shipping!”

Vimodji, the new way to communicate & have fun on social networking platforms such as Viber, has broken all user records and has won the “Best use of Viber” prize, at the 2020 social media awards competition.

This success is mainly due to three inspired and creative Greek s, Vassilis Kallitsis Founder & CEO of Vimodji, Eleftheria Mamidaki Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer and Karen Kokabi, Chief Marketing Officer of the company.

We met all three in Vouliagmeni by the sea, and they described to us their vision and the potential of their endeavor.

Full article, ELNAVI October 2020, Issue 562, Page.10

