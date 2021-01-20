20 years North of England P&I in Greece

The remarkable contribution of North of England P&I to the progress of Hellenic shipping market has been reflected by the fact that over the last 20 years has supported the gr owth of both large holdings and traditionally run family companies.

In the interview that follows Tony Allen (Director) and Gordon Robertson (Director) of North P&I Greece describe the landmarks of this excellent 20year course of North P&I and expl ain the initiatives of the Club to eliminate the effects of Covid-19.

Full article, ELNAVI January 2021, Issue 565, Page. 55

