20 years North of England P&I in Greece

20 years North of England P&I in GreeceJanuary 2021, Shippings News Wednesday, January 20th, 2021
The remarkable contribution of North of England P&I to the progress of Hellenic shipping market has been reflected by the fact that over the last 20 years has supported the gr owth of both large holdings and traditionally run family companies.
In the interview that follows Tony Allen (Director) and Gordon Robertson (Director) of North P&I Greece describe the landmarks of this excellent 20year course of North P&I and expl ain the initiatives of the Club to eliminate the effects of Covid-19.
