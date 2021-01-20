Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. takes delivery of the 2nd LNG Carrier ‘Aristidis I’January 2021, Shippings News Wednesday, January 20th, 2021
Following the delivery of its first LNG carrier “Aristos I” at the end of the 2020, Capital Gas Carriers recently took delivery of the newbuilding LNG Carrier ‘Aristidis I’, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries, S.Korea. With cargo capacity of 174,000 m3, the vessel is highly efficient, propelled with XDF engines and equipped with the latest available technologies, including an air lubrication system and increased filling limits (more than 93,5%). It is the second of seven sister ships to be delivered between 2020-2023. The vessel has been chartered to BP Shipping for a period up to 12 years.
Full article, ELNAVI January 2021, Issue 565, Page. 60
