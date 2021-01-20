Dr. George D. Pateras President of Hellenic Chamber of Shipping Deputy Chairman of Contships Management Inc.

When you talk with George Pateras you gain a positive perspective for what is happening in shipping

and our lives. George Pateras is one of the most active presidents of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping

with extensive experience and analytical capabilities. He is respected in the shipp ing community, welleducated

with a PhD and with great knowledge of our culture and history.

George Pateras, President of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping and Deputy Ch airman of Contships Management

Inc., exclusively talks about the milestones of the Pa teras family shipping tradition and comments

on the latest shipping developments.

Full article, ELNAVI January 2021, Issue 565, Page. 10

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Read also this article in : Greek