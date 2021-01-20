LLOYD’S LIST GREEK SHIPPING AWARDS

Some of the leading names in the Greek shipping industry participated in the first-ever virtual edition of the Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards, streamed on Friday, 4 December 2020.

Organised by Lloyd’s List, the provider of international shipping information since 1734, the highly popular annual awards event continued to receive impressive support from Greek and international sponsors, led by overall Event Sponsor ClassNK, despite its recasting as a digital event due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Full article, ELNAVI January 2021, Issue 565, Page. 24

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Read also this article in : Greek