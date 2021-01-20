The most influential Greek shipping personalities

Although Greece is a small country its contribution to the global maritime heritage as well as to the human civilization, is enormous. Today shipping is a privileged field for Greece. Our tradition in the maritime transportation is undeniable and this is also marked by the country’s leading position in the management of ships worldwide.

In this framework Lloyd’s List has included 13 Greek shipping personalities among the most 100 influential people in shipping a fact that underlines Greece’s leadership.

