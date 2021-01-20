The shipping industry remained alive to a highly volatile year

Taking a look selectively at a range of vessel segments and regions the Signal Ocean Platform using Signal Maritime’s data reflects on the sunny moments of the commercial shipping industry, the stormy moments, and all things in between.

In the dirty tankers segment, TCE rates for VLCCs fluctuated from highs to lows within a few months. This tanker segment had a positive momentum in March as crude exports increased driving VLCC demand and freight rates upwards.

Full article, ELNAVI January 2021, Issue 565

