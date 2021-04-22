Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry launches consultation campaign to shape positive industry-wide progress

The Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry (SDM) has updated its ship registration policy with the introduction of technical standards for four types of vessels. These new technical and safety standards are designed to attract quality yacht and mega yacht owners to the Registry of Cyprus ships, as well as increasing safety standards.

Motor or sailing vessels used for pleasure and engaged in trade, of more than 24 metres in load line length and below 500GT carrying up to 12 passengers. Sail training vessels are also included in this category.

Motor or sailing vessels of more than 24 metres in load line length and below 500GT carrying up to 12 passengers, which at the time, are considered to be pleasure vessels not engaged in trade.

Vessels used for pleasure and engaged in the trade carrying from 13 up to 36 passengers.

The new technical standards will apply to vessels that apply for registration on or after the 15th of April 2021.