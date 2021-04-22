Elvictor strengthens its crew management activities in GEORGIA setting up MARITIME TRAINING CENTER

Elvictor strengthens its crew management activities in GEORGIA setting up MARITIME TRAINING CENTERApril 2021, Shippings News Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 Following a policy of a continuous expansion in new emerging maritime regions of the world Elvictor has expanded its crew management activities in Georgia setting up a new nautical training Centre.
With the presence of Alexander S. Galanakis and Capt Dimitris Kalosakas from Elvictor and Mrs Tamara Ioseliani director of MTA Maritime Transport Association of Georgian Republic a new Maritime Training Center called Qualship was launched in a special and emotional ceremony.
It must be noted that Elvictor CMS is the number one manning agent in Georgia controlling 10% of seamen recruitment market.
Qualship Georgia Maritime Centre adapts to future challenges and commitment to operate according to the highest industry standards, implemented blended by distance learning, using A-class Bridge, Engine and LCHS simulators for Deck and Engine Officers.
Seafarers are trained on exercises performed in the simulator at our facilities or by distance created according to IMO standards.
Courses are delivered with simulators such as BRM, Refresh-BRM, ERM, Refresh-ERM, MAN ME Electronic engines, Cargo Handling, Refresh Cargo Handling, ECDIS, Refresh ECDIS (and type-specific).
The clients’ requests are always incorporated into the course to meet the oil majors’ requirements and continuously updated based on the companies’ particular needs.
