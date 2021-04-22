Greek shipping registry must regain its wolrld status

In view of the recent GSCC‘ statistical data, on Greek controlled ships over 1,000 GT, registered under the Greek and other flags, the Greek controlled fleet has increased in terms of number of vessels, and has reached a record high in terms of DWT and GT. According to the data, as of 10.03.2021, Greek interests controlled 4,038 vessels of various categories, of 350,465,999 total DWT and 205,647,569 total GT.

On the other hand the Greek flag, has recorded a loss of 52 ships this year, 3,322,850 in DWT and 2,175,915 in GT.

Full article, ELNAVI April 2021, Issue 568, Page. 6

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com

