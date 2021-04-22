International Animation Competition from Blue Star Ferries and the Animasyros International Animation Festival

International Animation Competition from Blue Star Ferries and the Animasyros International Animation FestivalApril 2021, Shippings News Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 In celebration of its 20 years of operation, BLUE STAR FERRIES, a member of Attica Group, announces an International Animation Competition for the creation of the new television spot of the company’s mascot, BLUESTARINO, in collaboration with the Animasyros International Animation Festival.
In appreciation of the love and admiration of young passengers for the Company’s vessels and the children’s hero BLUESTARINO, BLUE STAR FERRIES is hosting a competition, to be held from 15 April to 31 July 2021, and invites talented animators from Greece and abroad to participate with their creative proposals for a new, modern, animated television spot that meets the expectations of the young passengers for BLUESTARINO.
BLUE STAR FERRIES believes that its growth is interwoven with the progress and development of Greece’s islands and their local communities, and to this end strengthens its collaboration with the Animasyros International Animation Festival, the country’s top animation event and one of the 20 largest festivals of its kind in the world, which is held every year on Syros island. This year’s Animasyros Festival will take place from 22 to 26 September, with the longstanding support of BLUE STAR FERRIES, which sponsors the festival’s ferry transport needs.
The competition for the new television spot of the company’s mascot, BLUESTARINO, starts on 15 April and will run through 31 July. Detailed information and applications for participation are available on the Animasyros website, www.animasyros.gr. The winning entries will be chosen by a seven-member panel of judges made up of representatives from the animation and advertising sectors and BLUE STAR FERRIES. The awards include money prizes and trips and will be awarded during the Animasyros Festival (22-26 September).
The collaboration of BLUE STAR FERRIES with Animasyros is of great symbolic value, as it stems from the common desire to support and cooperate with local communities, proving that the Greek islands can be innovative and contribute significantly to culture, environmental protection and entrepreneurship.
Attica Group is engaged in passenger shipping through SUPERFAST FERRIES, BLUE STAR FERRIES, HELLENIC SEAWAYS and AFRICA MOROCCO LINK operating 32 vessels providing modern, high-quality transportation services in Greece and abroad. Attica's vessels serve 60 unique destinations in 4 countries, connecting 71 ports transporting over 7 million passengers, 1 million passenger vehicles and 400,000 trucks every year.