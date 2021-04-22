Panama Ship Registry, Experience is our Strength

The Panama Ship Registry, under the administration of the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), is a government entity with more than 100 years of history and the world’s largest registry since 1993. It ended 2020, a record year, with 8,516 vessels and more than 230M GT. The Panamanian flag flies over 16% of the world maritime fleet, in terms of gross tonnage, accor ding to HIS Markit.

The Panamanian Registry has 53 consular offices and 14 international technical offices (SEGUMAR) giving support to its fleet worldwide; these offices are operational 24/7. The Greek market has always been a priority for the P anamanian government which has established an Embassy and Consular Office in Piraeus with the following sections serving customers and seafarers.