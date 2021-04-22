Special Report: Flag States

Special Report: Flag StatesApril 2021, Special Reports Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 Greek control shipping dominates the world market despitethe Covid-19 pandemic
Liberian Registry: “We are committed to Greek shipping”
IRI offices spread around the world respondingto clients’ needs
Maltese Ship-registry invests on digital solutions and sustainable ship operations
Cyprus’ Shipping Deputy Ministry supports the concept of one-stop-shop
Bahamas Maritime Authority is dedicated to quality registration services and continuous improvements
GMI takes the initiative to pioneer in e-services and environmental responsibility
EU Trade Policy Review: A momentum for urgent and tailor-made EU actions in support of the strategic maritime technology industry
PISR pioneers in implementing online processes for all its registration & certification services and leads the way forward
HKMD awards top performing shipping companies
St. Kitts and Nevis launches compliance and green incentives
Full articles, ELNAVI April 2021, Issue 568, Pages. 18 – 45
