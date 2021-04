The shipping industry’s ultimate Golf Tournament

the most successful golf tournament for the shipping community, returns for thebooking its annual appointment with the Greek and world shipping industry, onat Costa Navarino , in Messinia.Theas distinguished with aat theis expected to bring togetherformingof four. Participants will compete at a team level, in athat will take place onGolfers will have the chance to play in the two signature 18-hole courses,andin an idyllic landscape full of centuries-old olive trees with stunning views of the Ionian Sea, the historic Bay of Navarino and the picturesque port of Pylos.Participating teams will claim the significant prizes for thein the overall standings; whilewill be given to individual players who will achieve the best scores in theandcategories.is attended by some of thefrom Greece and Cyprus as well as great Greek companies that support the event.is the event’sandareandareis theis the event’sandare theandarethe event’sis theYou may watch the tournament’shere: https://youtu.be/RgI-8tQBt9c

is organized bythrough an initiative of the recognized Greek PGA golfer, Mr.The award-winning sports marketing agency ofhas undertaken the event’sThe tournament is addressed exclusively to distinguished executives of the Greek shipping community.In the context of this year’s Greek Maritime Golf Event, the tournament’s organizer Mr.highlighted: “After the highly successful and safe implementation of our event in 2020, in the Golf Course of Glyfada, with the realization of the strict health measures we had set against the pandemic, we begin our planning in September, at Costa Navarino with the Greek Maritime Golf Event”.The tournament will bring together representatives of the Greek and world shipping industry, who will have the opportunity to enjoy their favorite sport, golf, in a completely safe destination, with the necessaryof theof thetaking into account the strict specifications set by theMore information about the schedule of this year’s event and the unique moments that golfers will experience during the tournament, will be announced in the coming weeks.Hashtag: #greekmaritimegolfevent