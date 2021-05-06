Moore Greece & SQLearn combine their areas of expertise and organize the seminar “Introduction to Shipping Accounting “!April 2021, Shippings News Thursday, May 6th, 2021 SQLearn and Moore Greece join forces and organize the Live Webinar “Introduction to Shipping Accounting“.
The seminar will be implemented through SQLearn synchronous training platform (teleconference software). Instructor will be Mr. Panayiotis Hatziantonoglou (CPA GR) Certified public accountant in Greece and a partner at “Chartered Accountants Moore Stephens S.A.” since 2002 with a 36 years of auditing and accounting experience. The seminar is addressed to Junior Accountants of Shipping companies as well as students & graduates of Economics Schools who want to pursue a career in the accounting and finance function of shipping companies.
The scope of the seminar is an accurate connection of the basic accounting concepts with the actual Maritime environment, aiming to the best possible understanding of Shipping Accounting and how it works and is connected with the structure of a Shipping Group
The starting date of the seminar is Tuesday 11.05.2021 with a duration of 14 hours that will take place within 2 weeks. The modules that will be covered are the following:
Introduction:
- Structure and Organization of a Shipping Group
- Shipping Terminology and Abbreviations
Main subject:
- Shipping Accounting
- Structure of the accounts groups of a Shipping company
- General description of the accounts groups of a Shipping company
- A brief analysis of the most characteristic “Shipping” accounts
- Presentation of handling some “standard shipping” accounts with practical examples
About Moore Greece
Moore Greece, an independent member of Moore Global, is an accounting and consulting firm specializing in the shipping, media and hotel sectors. Our wide range of services covers audit and assurance, tax, governance – risk and compliance, IT consulting, transactions and accounting outsourcing for the family owned businesses and private individuals we serve. With over 120 professionals, deep knowledge and award winning proprietary tools, we can help clients improve efficiency and maximize profitability. By being the first international accounting firm in Greece with over 55 years of presence in the local market, we remain one of the most important and trustworthy firms in our industry.
About SQLearn
SQLearn, a Greek company located in Piraeus, is a specialized provider of e-learning services since 2006. The company has been dedicated to improving safety for maritime by using e-learning for the advancement of maritime training with flexible, interactive and reflective learning techniques. SQLearn has served more than 800 vessels and 30.000 seafarers. The e-learning courses are designed according to the latest e-learning standards, are interactive and use multimedia elements like narration and 3D videos. SQLearn is a proud member of INTERTANKO, INTERCARGO, HEMEXPO, WIMA and the International Propeller Club.
