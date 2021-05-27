Signal’s forecasting algorithm receives US patent

Signal’s forecasting algorithm receives US patentMay 2021, Shippings News Thursday, May 27th, 2021 Signal Group’s artificial-intelligence (AI) driven forecasting algorithm, Carrier Path Prediction Based On Dynamic Input Data, has been awarded a US patent.
The Athens & London-based business has drawn on its rich mix of shipping, computing and scientific expertise to develop an advanced prediction model for the maritime community.
Ioannis Martinos, Chief Executive Officer at the Signal Group, said: ”Receiving our first US patent is a tremendous milestone for the Signal Group. The patent powers our sophisticated voyage forecasting capabilities. I am really proud of our team which is demonstrating that the Greek tech ecosystem can offer cutting edge solutions for global industries!”
Signal, with offices in Athens and London, is developing AI software for the maritime transport and commodities trading sectors, combining a deep understanding of the shipping industry with a passion for applied science.
For the last three years, Signal’s services have been adopted at an increasing rate by international oil majors and traders, as well as shipping operators and brokers. Signal customers currently control more than 50% of the world’s crude oil shipments.
The algorithm, which has drawn inspiration from the field of self-driving cars, uses graph theory and allows Signal to achieve reliable predictions in a space of high uncertainty. Its mathematical generality helps in the progressive integration of new input parameters and facilitates the expansion of the offered solutions to all types of merchant ships, such as tanker, dry bulk, LNG and LPG vessels.
Established in 2014 The Signal Group is a diversified shipping services group with offices in London and Athens. The Signal Group offers commercial ship management services to a pool of Aframax class oil tankers. In addition, The Signal Group develops and invests in next generation shipping related software technologies. It is led by an executive team who has more than 65 years of collective experience in ship management at the highest level. The leadership team is supported by a world-class mix of commercial shipping professionals, finance professionals, strategists, energy market analysts, data scientists and developers.
