20TH “NAVIGATOR – THE SHIPPING DECISION MAKERS ONLINE WEEK & FORUM”June 2021, Shippings News Friday, June 18th, 2021 In the context of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of NAVIGATOR SHIPPING CONSULTANTS (a robust network of Towing companies and Shipping agencies worldwide), 20th Navigator – The Shipping Decision Makers Forum was organized with great success. From Monday 12th to Friday 16th April 2021, five (5) “closed” discussions took place during NAVIGATOR – THE SHIPPING DECISION MAKERS ONLINE WEEK, among 300 executives representing 200 Greek Ship owning & Ship Management Companies participated and the members of NAVIGATOR FORUM ADVISORY BOARD. The results of NAVIGATOR ONLINE WEEK were presented to the International Shipping Community during the forum by the respective moderators on Monday 19th April 2021. The President of NAVIGATOR, Capt. Dimitris Bezantakos, referred to the course of Bezantakos family which counts almost half a century in Shipping Industry and to the establishment and core values of NAVIGATOR SHIPPING CONSULTANTS. He highlighted human element as the basic pillar of the Greek Shipping Miracle underlining that technology should be humans’ tool, not the opposite. CEO of NAVIGATOR, Danae Bezantakou, stressed once again the importance of synergies and dialogue which also enhances the NAVIGATOR – THE SHIPPING DECISION MAKERS FORUM.
