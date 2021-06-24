Haralambos Fafalios: “Deep sea shipping is by far the most energy efficient form of transportation”Shippings News Thursday, June 24th, 2021 Speaking at the 86th annual general meeting of G.S.C.C. (Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee of London) the president Mr. Haralambos Fafalios referred to the pandemic effects in shipping and commented on the future challenges such as carbon footprint and other developments of our industry.
Mr. Fafalios pointed out: “the seafarers at sea and the shore staff looking after them have continued doing their job invisibly and selflessly, ensuring that world trade is not disrupted and that all the essential goods arrive at their destination, and on time without any visible dislocation. This is despite the fact that neither Governments nor regulators have done enough to recognize the importance of seafarers by considering them as essential or key workers and afforded them priority inoculation or allowed them to easily embark
or disembark from vessels around the world. Equally disappointing is the prohibition of seafarers by some nations to have shore access for health and medical reasons.
Too few countries or ports allow a safe haven for seafarers to sign on or off ships and there is little stability in where and when crews can change hoping that in return Governments will show flexibility in the amount of time crews will remain aboard vessels.
Fortunately, as the pandemic is hopefully receding, world trade is beginning to recover, mainly through Government stimulus programmes and the economic benefits they bring about and in turn business optimism is returning. Against that, there is the perception that we may bring about an inflationary period which could have far reaching effects. This is certainly evident in the container sector where freights are reaching historically high levels as vessel imbalances are causing shipping lines to scramble to secure any available tonnage, at whatever price.
The dry bulk sector has also seen some improvement over the last six months.
Not as dramatic as the container ship sector, but enough to bring about a more positive feeling. Tankers unfortunately have not yet recovered and are still at depressingly low levels, especially for the larger vessels.
However, the Gas Carriers have seen better days perhaps due to the perception of the clean element of their energy cargoes. The car carrier sector has also come back to life on the back of greater global demand for new and second-hand cars.
Against this background, the Greek shipping industry has cemented its position as the world’s largest fleet and has increased its market share in most sectors. This has been achieved through a combination of newbuilding deliveries and strategic second-hand purchases.
The Greek fleet is getting younger compared to the average world fleet age, bigger, more technically sophisticated in its fuelling systems for newbuildings, and has acquired a significant amount of very modern second-hand ships including about half a dozen cruise ships.
At the same time, it has disposed of a large amount of older, less energy efficient smaller vessels through second hand sales and recycling fa cilities. Whether we are talking about crude or clean Tankers, LNG and LPG Carriers, Container ships and Car Carriers, Bulk Carriers, the market share of the Greek fleet is growing annually.
As a result of the above, the Greek fleet is continually reducing its carbon footprint and proving that the deep-sea shipping industry is by far the most energy efficient form of transportation for the movement of any bulk or unitized commodity. On a per ton basis, shipping is continually raising the bar in the way that it maximises its efficiency and has shown a continuous improvement over the last 40 years.
Over the last 12 months, the G.S.C.C. has ceaselessly continued its task in lobbying at the highest levels. Firstly, to improve the lot of seafarers due to COVID-19 and secondly, to give the benefit of its experience and knowledge to all the relevant organizations and Governments to bring about workable maritime solutions to all the problems and issues we face”.
