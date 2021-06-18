Hill Dickinson strengthens team in Greece

Hill Dickinson strengthens team in GreeceJune 2021, Shippings News Friday, June 18th, 2021 Responding to market support and client needs, the maritime legal specialist Hill Dickinson has unveiled a host of new hires throughout 2020 and 2021, including expert casualty support and a refreshed Marshall Islands and Liberian law service.Hill Dickinson has strengthened its position in Greece with the following significant development and new appointments in Piraeus.In May 2021, Kostas Karachalios joined the Piraeus office as a Senior Associate (from Stephenson Harwood, Piraeus), bringing with him 15 years of ship finance experience advising both banks and borrowers on a wide variety of shipping and ship finance transactions.
Full article, ELNAVI May June 2021, Issue 570, Page. 93
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com