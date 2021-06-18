Nico A. Cotzias Jr. (Transport Capital):June 2021 Friday, June 18th, 2021 For the last 30 years or so, as the shipping industry evolves, it deals with new challenges; consolidation through mergers and acquisitions and an equally important process of integration aiming to achieve significant economies of scale and to deal with the increasing regulations and technological innovation. Two themes drive the industry forward today: a transition to carbon neutrality & digitalization. Growth strategies require innovative ways of raising capital via equity markets, M&A’s, finance & leasing structures; the new generation of the 21st century shipowners are genuinely knowledgeable & with a good understanding of such new business models.In this evolutionary landscape, Transport Capital is able to provide a comprehensive suite of funding solutions with a focus on private capital markets delivering financial advisory, investment & project management.The company was established in 2013 in Singapore; 3 years later the Hamburg and Athens offices were opened and in 2020 expanded into China, S. Korea and North America. In Athens, the office of Transport Capital is located in Voula and managed by Nico A. Cotzias Jr., a prominent shipping expert with extensive experience in the industry in a variety of roles including ship-broking, ship-owning, restructuring and M&A’s. Transport Capital employs a worldwide team of 27 experienced executives with a diversified and advanced background. Nico A. Cotzias Jr. speaks exclusively to ELNAVI’s co-publisher & editor Stefanos Papandreou and describes the philosophy of the company and comments on the latest shipping market development.
