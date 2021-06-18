Special Report: Maritime Education

Posted by elnavi June 2021, Special Reports Friday, June 18th, 2021
ATHINA Maritime Learning and Development Center
Where Seafarers Always Come First

BSM prioritizes online training & safety courses to maintain the competence of its seafarers

CYMA adopted hybrid training system to override the difficulties of Covid

HELMEPA marks unprecedented participation in its Refresher Training Program through distance learning

Hellenic Management Centre focuses on life learning in shipping

OCEANKING S.A cooperates with ARI Simulation in the field of Maritime Training

ELVICTOR is the trusted partner for Eastern European seafarers

University of Gibraltar: The new destination for maritime education and training

SQLearn & VENLYS enhance new maritime e-courses on maritime education
Η ακαδηµία ΜΜΑ στην Κύπρο οδηγεί το στοίχηµα υψηλού επιπέδου ναυτικής εκπαίδευσης
Τα εκπαιδευτικά προγράµµατα του Alba στη ναυτιλία έχουν «δυναµικό και ευέλικτο περιεχόµενο»

SQLearn & Venlys ενισχύουν τα ψηφιακά µαθήµατα για τη ναυτική εκπαίδευση


Full article, ELNAVI May June 2021, Issue 570, Page. 40-66
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com

