Special Report: Maritime Education

Special Report: Maritime EducationJune 2021, Special Reports Friday, June 18th, 2021 ATHINA Maritime Learning and Development Center
Where Seafarers Always Come First
BSM prioritizes online training & safety courses to maintain the competence of its seafarers
CYMA adopted hybrid training system to override the difficulties of Covid
HELMEPA marks unprecedented participation in its Refresher Training Program through distance learning
Hellenic Management Centre focuses on life learning in shipping
OCEANKING S.A cooperates with ARI Simulation in the field of Maritime Training
ELVICTOR is the trusted partner for Eastern European seafarers
University of Gibraltar: The new destination for maritime education and training
SQLearn & VENLYS enhance new maritime e-courses on maritime education
Η ακαδηµία ΜΜΑ στην Κύπρο οδηγεί το στοίχηµα υψηλού επιπέδου ναυτικής εκπαίδευσης
Τα εκπαιδευτικά προγράµµατα του Alba στη ναυτιλία έχουν «δυναµικό και ευέλικτο περιεχόµενο»
SQLearn & Venlys ενισχύουν τα ψηφιακά µαθήµατα για τη ναυτική εκπαίδευση
