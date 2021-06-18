Special Report: Shipbrokers

Posted by elnavi June 2021, Special Reports Friday, June 18th, 2021
Minas Sorotos: “For the brave and bold shipbrokers opportunities will always arise”

John N. Cotzias: “Shipowners must generate capital to invest on new emerging technologies”

BRS Shipbrokers navigate its clients to a complex and changing shipping environment

Nilimar aims at the integrity and ethical approach in the shipbroking activities

Optima Shipping Services accelerates new ideas on the rapidly evolving ESG landscape

Doric adapts to the changing conditions staying true to its values

Signal Maritime launches MR Pool

Intermodal focuses on complete shipbroking services

ITCM Shipbrokers develop innovations to create a unique team spirit despite the pandemic

Full article, ELNAVI May June 2021, Issue 570, Page. 18-39
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com

Comments are closed

© 2021 Elnavi. All Rights Reserved. Log in

- Designed by Gabfire Themes