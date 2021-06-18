Special Report: Shipbrokers

Special Report: ShipbrokersJune 2021, Special Reports Friday, June 18th, 2021 Minas Sorotos: “For the brave and bold shipbrokers opportunities will always arise”
John N. Cotzias: “Shipowners must generate capital to invest on new emerging technologies”
BRS Shipbrokers navigate its clients to a complex and changing shipping environment
Nilimar aims at the integrity and ethical approach in the shipbroking activities
Optima Shipping Services accelerates new ideas on the rapidly evolving ESG landscape
Doric adapts to the changing conditions staying true to its values
Signal Maritime launches MR Pool
Intermodal focuses on complete shipbroking services
ITCM Shipbrokers develop innovations to create a unique team spirit despite the pandemic
Full article, ELNAVI May June 2021, Issue 570, Page. 18-39
