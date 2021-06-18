The growth of dry bulk shipping is driven by the Chinese economy



The country enjoyed a strong recovery in the second half of 2020 and a GDP growth of 18.3% was recorded in the first quarter of 2021, the strongest since China began keeping records. Overall, China keeps on track for growth of between 8% and 9% in 2021.

The above development have positively affected the dry bulk shipping the first four months of 2021 have been record-breaking in volume terms, with demand reaching 1.69 billion tonnes – the highest-ever start to a year. Volumes are up 6.1% compared with the same period in 2020, and only slightly down from the 1.72 billion tonnes in the final four months of 2020. Strong starts to the year for the highvolume commodities ofiron ore and coal– thanks to infrastructureheavy stimulus in some parts of the world – as well as plenty of agricultural exports, have all contributed to the record-breaking start, with strong volumes clearly reflected in dry bulk earnings.



