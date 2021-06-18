Tsavliris salvage delivered LOF contract for the decoupling operation of the M/Vs Kiveli/Afina I

Tsavliris salvage delivered LOF contract for the decoupling operation of the M/Vs Kiveli/Afina IJune 2021, Shippings News Friday, June 18th, 2021 In the morning of 13 March 2021 the bulk carriers Kiveli and Afina 1 were in collision whilst sailing in the Mediterranean 10 nm west of Kythira, Greece. The collision, which left both vessels locked together, occurred as both vessels were sailing off the southern Peloponnese peninsula of mainland Greece. The 38,191 dwt Kiveli, crewed by a team of 24, was proceeding from Casablanca, Morocco to Varna, Bulgaria loaded with a cargo 36,100 m/t of rock phosphate and the smaller 12,824 dwt Afina 1, with a crew of 18, was on a voyage from Novorossiysk, Russia to Bilbao, Spain loaded with a cargo of 12,000 m/t of hot briquetted iron. The crews from both vessels were reported to be safe and well.
