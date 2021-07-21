“Fit for 55” Statement by CLIA Europe

“Fit for 55” Statement by CLIA EuropeJuly-August 2021, Shippings News Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 The “Fit for 55” package is a significant step towards the acceleration of the EU’s decarbonisation efforts. The cruise industry supports the long-term objectives of the EU Green Deal, and we are committed to pursuing net carbon neutral cruising in Europe by 2050. Furthermore, by driving innovation through shipbuilding in Europe, we believe the cruise industry has a decisive role to play as an enabler of European green growth, as enshrined in the EU Green Deal and EU Recovery Plans.
A phased-in approach and a realistic implementation timeline will be essential to ensure the European maritime cluster has a chance to recover from the negative economic impact of COVID-19 crisis on this sector. CLIA Europe is committed to contributing to the policy discussion and making its expertise and experience available, partnering with all actors in the EU Institutions and member states to accelerate the development of alternative marine fuels that will be necessary for achieving the EU’s and CLIA’s decarbonization ambitions.
Quote – Ukko Metsola, Director General at CLIA Europe: “The cruise industry supports the long-term objectives of the EU Green Deal, and we are committed to pursuing net carbon neutral cruising in Europe by 2050. The introduction of carbon pricing will not alone solve the underlying core challenge, however, which is the lack of alternative marine fuels. Further political and regulatory attention will be needed to accelerate the development of alternative fuels and making them available for bunkering in European ports.
The cruise industry is a European success story, as European shipyards maintain global competitiveness in cruise shipbuilding. This reality offers a significant opportunity to generate green growth and job creation in the European waterborne sector.
The cruise industry operates mobile assets globally, with ships sailing between countries and continents, with flexible itineraries and ships often transiting through European waters for limited periods at a time. Special attention should be given to assessing impacts of the Fuel EU Maritime proposal on remote European coastal regions and islands that depends heavily on passenger shipping. A realistic implementation timeline of the Fit For 55 will be essential to ensure the European maritime cluster has a chance to recover from the negative economic impact of COVID-19 crisis on this sector.”
Quote Maria Deligianni, National Director, Eastern Mediterranean, CLIA: “With the new “Fit for 55” package of legislative proposals, the EU is moving forward on its path towards our common 2050 climate ambition, and the cruise industry supports the ambition of carbon neutrality. Eastern Mediterranean countries and particularly Greece and Cyprus have a decisive role to play and this will not be possible without the active roles of all companies, including the extensive value chain and ecosystem of cruise and maritime in these countries.
The cruise sector is a critical component of our economy, and has a role to support green growth.
Despite the suspension of operations during the pandemic, our commitment to sustainability has remained constant, through innovation, emissions reductions, and greater energy efficiency to meet our objectives and maintain our global leadership and jobs. “
About the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)
CLIA is the world’s largest cruise industry trade association, providing a unified voice and leading authority of the global cruise community. On behalf of the industry, together with its members and partners, the organization supports policies and practices that foster a secure, healthy and sustainable cruise ship environment, as well as promote positive travel experiences for the more than 30 million passengers who cruise annually. The CLIA community includes the world’s most prestigious ocean, river and specialty cruise lines; a highly trained and certified travel agent community; and cruise line suppliers and partners, including ports and destinations, ship development, suppliers and business services. The organization’s global headquarters are located in Washington, DC, with regional offices located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australasia. For more information please visit the website www.cruising.org or follow CLIA in Facebook, in Twitter and LinkedIn.
