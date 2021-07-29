ATTICA GROUP supports the firefighting forces for the extinguishing of the fire in Samos

ATTICA GROUP supports the firefighting forces for the extinguishing of the fire in SamosJuly-August 2021, Shippings News Thursday, July 29th, 2021 Attica Group, through its subsidiary Blue Star Ferries, stands once more by the side of the local communities it serves, helping to address the problems they face and making itself part of the solution.
Blue Star Ferries recognizing the important effort and work of our fire fighting forces for the extinguishing of the wildfire that broke out on Samos on 14 July 2021, provided free return trips for Fire Service vehicles that had been transferred to the island to assist the local firefighting forces already operating there, after having brought under complete control.
More specifically, Blue Star Ferries vessel ‘Blue Star Myconos’, which serves the Samos line, offered free transport from the island of Pythagoras for a total of 21 Fire Service vehicles and over 100 firefighters, including a number of volunteers.
Attica Group is engaged in passenger shipping through SUPERFAST FERRIES, BLUE STAR FERRIES, HELLENIC SEAWAYS and AFRICA MOROCCO LINK, operating 32 vessels providing modern, high-quality transportation services in Greece and abroad. Attica’s vessels serve 60 unique destinations in 4 countries, connecting 71 ports and transporting more than 7 million passengers, 1 million passenger vehicles and 400,000 trucks every year.
