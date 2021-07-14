Closer to Operational Service of First LNG Bunker Vessel Based in France

The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker vessel to be based in France has marked another step towards her delivery and operational commencement, following the successful completion of her sea and gas trials.The new vessel is TotalEnergies Marine Fuels’ second collaboration with shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and shipbuilder, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding. TotalEnergies Marine Fuels and MOL signed a long-term charter contract in November 2019 and construction commenced in April 2020.The 18,600-m³ capacity vessel was first launched from the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China at the end of April 2021. In June, sea trials were conducted off Shanghai where the new vessel’s navigation and propulsion systems were successfully tested, including speed and maneuverability assessments at open sea. Gas trials were completed in early July, under the attendance of the ship management team.Due to go into operational service in the final quarter of 2021, the vessel will be operated by V-Ships France, under the French flag and will be based in the Port of Marseille-Fos, Southern France, to serve the Mediterranean region. Her first contracts will be to perform LNG bunkering services to CMA CGM’s LNG-fuelled containerships and MSC Cruises’ upcoming LNG-powered cruise ships that call at the French port.Leveraging the design-and-build experience for TotalEnergies Marine Fuels’ first chartered LNG bunker vessel – Gas Agility – the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel in operation, the new vessel will incorporate enhanced equipment boosting its bunkering efficiency and flexibility to supply LNG to a wide range of vessels across various segments and sizes. These improved features include an additional bow thruster, upgraded cargo pumps and high duty compressors, as well as a pressure reduction system to optimize bunkering operations of ‘Type C’ tank vessels under all conditions.Other key features will be similar to the Gas Agility’s pioneering design. The 135 meters long, GTT Mark III membrane vessel will meet the highest technical and environmental standards, herself using LNG as propulsion fuel and integrating a complete re-liquefaction of the boil-off gas.The Bureau Veritas-classed vessel also underlines a strong collaborative action across the French maritime industry and the excellence of its value chain, from incorporating technologies of leading French companies into the vessel’s shipbuilding, to the supply of LNG, and the involvement of local port authorities to enable the vessels’ safe operatorship.“We are excited to be at the forefront of making LNG bunkering capabilities readily available in France and the Mediterranean region,” said. “With shipping’s accelerating transition to this cleaner marine fuel, we look forward to providing our customers with another major European hub for their LNG bunkering needs.”, said, “It is my great pleasure and honor to witness this important milestone of the project. MOL will support TotalEnergies in a long term throughout the LNG supply chain, contributing to stable energy supply and decarbonization of the shipping industry. We are proud of being part of the ongoing energy transition of the shipping industry by enabling our customer to supply cleaner marine fuel.”

By end 2021, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels will charter two LNG bunkering vessels in Rotterdam and Marseille and share the use of a third bunker vessel in Singapore. In February 2021, the Singapore entity of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels also received a license from the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to supply LNG in the Port of Singapore from 2022.

TotalEnergies, Second Largest Global LNG Player

TotalEnergies is the world’s second largest publicly traded LNG player, with a global portfolio of nearly 50 Mt/y by 2025 and a global market share of around 10%. Thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in Angola, Australia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Russia and Qatar, the company markets LNG on all world markets. TotalEnergies also benefits from strong and diversified positions throughout the LNG value chain, including gas production, LNG transportation, LNG trading, and some recent development in the LNG industry for maritime transport.

About TotalEnergies Marine Fuels

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is TotalEnergies’ dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities. With over three decades of market experience, our strategic focus on cleaner marine fuel solutions gives our shipping customers the confidence and support they need to reduce their environmental footprint and navigate their pathway towards achieving the sector’s decarbonization goals. At TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, we are constantly innovating to provide new, efficient bunkering services, and high-quality marine fuel solutions. Our spectrum of marine fuels includes Low Sulphur Fuel Oil, Marine Distillates, and cleaner fuels, such as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), bioLNG and biofuels.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About Mitsui O.S.K Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), as a multi-modal transport group, meets the needs of the era in a wide variety of fields including dry bulkers, crude oil tankers, LNG carriers and offshore business, methanol carrier, chemical tankers, product tankers, car carriers, ferries, RORO ships, and logistics. MOL’s activities are truly borderless, based on the operation of one of the world’s largest merchant fleets, backed by expertise and technology developed throughout our over 130-year history. MOL supports the growth of the world economy with the entire globe as our stage, while continually evolving into an excellent and resilient corporate group.