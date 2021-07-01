Completion of scrubbers installation onboard Blue Star Mykonos

Completion of scrubbers installation onboard Blue Star MykonosJune 2021, Shippings News Thursday, July 1st, 2021 In line with the commitments undertaken upon the issuance of the Common Bond Loan, Attica GroupS has completed the installation of scrubbers onboard BLUE STAR MYKONOS and the vessel has accordingly been certified from the attending Classification Society. This is the fourth in row vessel of the Group onboard which scrubbers have been installed.
Focusing on complex and innovative projects such as digital transformation, automation and environmental management and its continuous efforts in environmental issues Attica Group has become a pioneer in the industry in the installation of scrubber systems both at National and European level.
It is certain that the business decision to install scrubber systems in the most energy-consuming conventional ferries in the company’s fleet will prove to be the right decision and a profitable investment for the group.
