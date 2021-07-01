Cyprus Shipping Chamber President elected as Vice Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping

Cyprus Shipping Chamber President elected as Vice Chairman of the International Chamber of ShippingJune 2021, Shippings News Thursday, July 1st, 2021 The Cyprus Shipping Chamber, as the trade association of the Shipping Industry in Cyprus, participated once again, among a large number of shipowners and shipmanagers’ associations from across the globe, in the Annual General Meeting of the International Chamber of Shipping which was held virtually, between 22-23 June 2021.
An important achievement for the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, was the election of Mr. Themis Papadopoulos, President of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, as Vice Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping. This very positive development, which took place during the General Meeting, proves the important recognition of which, the Cyprus Shipping Chamber and Cyprus Shipping hold among the International Shipping community, through the Cyprus Shipping Chamber’s long-term active participation and representation of the Cyprus Shipping Industry, at the ICS Board of Directors.
The Chamber was represented at the meeting by Mr. Themis Papadopoulos and the Chamber’s Director General, Mr. Thomas A. Kazakos, where key issues concerning international shipping were discussed. Among the main discussion topics, was the continuation of strategic planning for the ICS Vaccine Road Map, so that States can give seafarers access to vaccines upon their arrival at ports around the world. In addition, technical and environmental issues related to the International Shipping Industry’s important efforts to further reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as the efforts being made to address the ongoing piracy crisis in the Gulf of Guinea, were discussed.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com