Hill Dickinson welcomes update of arbitration procedures

The requirement for more detailed cost estimates in the LMAA Questionnaires.







About Hill Dickinson

Hill Dickinson LLP is a leading and award-winning international commercial law firm employing 850 people including 185 partners and legal directors, with offices in Liverpool, Manchester, London, Leeds, Piraeus, Singapore, Monaco and Hong Kong. Hill Dickinson delivers advice and strategic guidance spanning the full legal spectrum. The firm acts as a trusted adviser to businesses, organisations and individuals across the globe and from a wide range of market sectors, advising on non-contentious advisory and transactional work through to all forms of commercial litigation and arbitration. Hill Dickinson’s network of international offices reflects the global nature of its work; the Monaco office focuses on the needs of its yacht and superyacht client base, and its offices in Piraeus, Singapore and Hong Kong specialise in the marine, trade and energy markets.

Image: Andrew Lee, Head of the firm’s Singapore office