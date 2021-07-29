‘Maritime Cyprus 2021′ Conference, 10 – 13 October 2021 “Embracing Change: a choice or necessity?”July-August 2021, Shippings News Thursday, July 29th, 2021 The Maritime Cyprus 2021 Conference is scheduled to take place between 10 and 13 October 2021 with physical presence. The Maritime Cyprus Conference is an established biennial event organised by the Shipping Deputy Ministry in cooperation with the Cyprus Shipping Chamber and the Cyprus Union of Shipowners and has grown into one of the world’s most significant shipping conferences since it was first organized back in 1989.
The Conference brings together more than 1000 participants, including shipowners, shipping executives, regulators and state officials from all over the world, including high-calibre speakers. Maritime Cyprus provides the opportunity to the participants to become familiar with the strong maritime tradition of Cyprus and the buzzing maritime cluster in cosmopolitan Limassol. Our endeavour is for Cyprus to maintain and enhance its role as an advanced, proactive, competitive maritime nation with a positive contribution both in Europe and internationally.
The main theme of this year’s Conference is “Embracing Change: a choice or necessity?”.
Distinguished guests such as the IMO Secretary-General, the European Commissioner for Transport, the Presidents of ICS, ECSA, and BIMCO, as well as renowned shipowners and world class experts will be invited to take part in the discussions.
The panel discussions included in this year’s programme, with the participation of high profile invited shipping specialists, will be discussing the main challenges shipping faces today:
- Is the regulatory framework fit to embrace change?
- The Role of Shipowners: Towards a sustainable, safe and resilient industry
- Towards zero emissions in shipping: What is the tipping point?
- How ‘Green’ is the Financial Framework?
- Digital Transformation in shipping: Is the pace fast enough?
- Is Seafarers’ welfare in jeopardy?
- The Official Opening of the Conference will take place on Sunday, 10 October 2021. During the Opening Reception, the winner of the “Cyprus Maritime Award 2021” will be announced by H.E. the President of the Republic of Cyprus.
- The main conference will be held, between 11th and 13th October 2021. The Official Opening of the working part will take place on Monday, 11th October 2021, by H.E. the President of the Republic of Cyprus.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com