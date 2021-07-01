“No compromise on safety says INTERCARGO following MEPC 76″June 2021, Shippings News Thursday, July 1st, 2021 INTERCARGO acknowledges the technical and operational measures adopted at the 76th session of the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 76) to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) of international shipping but warns that there can be no compromise when it comes to safety.
Dimitris Fafalios, Chairman of INTERCARGO says: “We note the measures adopted by IMO thus far but must remind the industry that bulk carriers are highly efficient, and already operate within very tightly defined technical and operational parameters. Bulk operators are faced with the very real dilemma of determining exactly how to further improve the operational performance of already efficient ships, especially following adoption of the technological solutions currently available.
“Imposing further technical and operational constraints beyond given limits that cannot be overridden in practice, inevitably brings forward safety considerations that cannot be ignored. INTERCARGO will be closely looking into these safety dimensions associated with shipping’s decarbonisation and will bring them forward to IMO’s Committees as needed for their due consideration.”
INTERCARGO has actively participated in the IMO deliberations leading up to MEPC 76, expressing the views of its members on the short-term measures developed by IMO for carbon intensity reduction. The Association is fully committed to IMO’s strategy and ambition in reducing GHG emissions by ships and will continue to represent the views of quality owners and operators in the bulk carrier sector.
It must be noted that:
· The world bulk carrier fleet has made significant contributions to the reduction of GHG. It has already achieved approximately 30% or 40% reductions in carbon intensity (compared to 2008) depending on the method of calculation. Further cuts will be challenging and potential effects on safety will need to be closely monitored.
· For calculating a vessel’s Energy Efficiency Index (EEXI), the use of 83% MCR limited as the power of main engines may have significant safety consequences. Initial calculations indicate that some bulkers may have to limit their power by 40%. Although the power limitation is overridable, INTERCARGO has concerns on how this will work in practice especially when minimum safe power, crew, vessel, and cargo safety are considered.
International shipping is vital for the global economy and prosperity as it transports approximately 90% of world trade. The dry bulk sector is the largest shipping sector in terms of number of ships and deadweight. Dry bulk carriers account for 43% of the world fleet (in tonnage) and carry an estimated 55% of the global transport work. You are invited to view our video Dry Bulk Shipping: Sustainably serving the world’s essential needs[1].
The International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (INTERCARGO) unites and promotes quality dry bulk shipping, bringing together some 220 forward thinking companies from 30 countries and representing close to 25% by deadweight of the global dry bulk fleet. INTERCARGO convened for the first time in 1980 in London and has been participating with consultative status at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) since 1993. INTERCARGO provides the forum where dry bulk shipowners, managers and operators are informed about, discuss, and share concerns on key topics and regulatory challenges, especially in relation to safety, the environment, and operational excellence. The Association takes forward its Members’ positions to IMO, as well as to other shipping and international industry fora, having free and fair competition as a principle.
