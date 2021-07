Norwegian Cruise Line returns to cruise Norwegian Jade is First Ship to Sail After 500 Day Suspension

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, announced the addition of Katakolon (Olympia) as its new embarkation port in Greece. Starting September 17, 2021, guests sailing onboard Norwegian Getaway’s immersive Mediterranean sailings in 2021 will have the chance to embark at the Ionian port, located on the Peloponnese peninsula.The announcement marks the first time NCL has added a secondary homeport in Greece, as part of its ongoing exploration of new itinerary options and in partnership with the Greek government.The move follows NCL’s recent deployment of Norwegian Jade in Athens (Piraeus) for the first time as part of a long-term strategy to further increase the Line’s presence in Europe, one of its most popular cruise destinations. Through 2023, the Company plans to position nine ships in the region, with Norwegian Dawn, Epic, Escape, Getaway, Gem, Jade and Star scheduled to sail in Greece.“We are excited to embark on the Great Cruise Comeback with a brand-new homeport for our brand, offering our guests an even greater selection of unique experiences both on land and at sea,” said Eamonn Ferrin, Norwegian Cruise Line Vice President of International Business. “Greece has proven to be a dream destination for non-European guests, with Norwegian Jade’s first Greek Isles voyages selling out shortly after we made the announcement that we were on our way back. With such strong demand, we are thrilled to expand our offering in Greece with a new opportunity for embarkation in this highly sought-after destination, providing our guests with a range of exciting itineraries to choose from.”For information about NCL ships and their itineraries, or to book a cruise, please visit www.ncl.com or contact a travel professional.