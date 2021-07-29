Norwegian Cruise Line returns to cruise Norwegian Jade is First Ship to Sail After 500 Day Suspension

Norwegian Cruise Line returns to cruise Norwegian Jade is First Ship to Sail After 500 Day SuspensionJuly-August 2021, Shippings News Thursday, July 29th, 2021 Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, officially commemorated its highly-anticipated cruise comeback with a double debut: Norwegian Jade was not only the first of its 17-ship fleet to welcome guests after 500 days, she also made NCL history as the first vessel to homeport in Athens (Piraeus).
Until November 2021, guests sailing aboard Norwegian Jade’s immersive Greek Isles itinerary will wake up in a new destination every day, able to spend eight-to-nine hours exploring some of Greece’s most picturesque islands including luxurious Crete, bustling Mykonos, historical Rhodes and the iconic blue and white Santorini.
“Welcoming our guests and crew on board has been one of the most memorable moments of my over 30-year career,” said Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are excited to embark on the Great Cruise Comeback with a brand-new itinerary and homeport for our brand, offering our guests an even greater selection of unique vacations at sea.”
Greek Minister of Tourism Harry Theoharis added, “We are overjoyed to welcome Norwegian Jade and her guests to Greece. The planned itineraries will offer unique experiences that combine our rich history, bustling culture and famous gastronomy.”
Norwegian Jade’s deployment in Athens is part of a long-term strategy to further increase NCL’s presence in Europe, one of the line’s most popular cruise destinations. Through 2023, the Company plans to position nine ships in the region, with Norwegian Dawn, Epic, Escape, Getaway, Gem, Jade and Star scheduled to sail in Greece.
“Norwegian Jade’s first Greek Isles voyages sold out shortly after we made the announcement that we were on our way back,” said Sommer. “With such strong demand, we are glad to expand our offering in Greece with seven ships through 2023, providing our guests with a range of innovative vessels and itineraries to choose from.”
Norwegian Jade is the first ship to recommence voyages as part NCL’s larger restart efforts. On August 7, 2021, Norwegian Encore will be the first ship to return to service from the U.S., when she debuts in Seattle for her inaugural season of Alaska cruises. The fleetwide redeployment will continue in partnership with local governments and are guided by the robust protocols of the Company’s Sail Safe health and safety program, which at its cornerstone includes that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark for voyages through October 31, 2021. Working with the leading experts of the Sail Safe Global Health and Wellness Council, the robust protocols will regularly be evaluated and modified as needed, making science-based decisions to protect guests, crew and the destinations it visits. As protocols evolve and additional information becomes available, updates will be published at www.ncl.com/sail-safe.
Travelers seeking the latest details about NCL’s redeployment should click here.
The cruise line’s Peace of Mind cancellation policy remains in effect for cruises with embarkation dates through 31st October 2021. Guests booked on these sailings have the flexibility to cancel their cruise 15 days prior to departure and receive a full refund in the form of a future cruise credit which may be applied to any sailing through December 31, 2022.
For information about NCL ships and their itineraries, or to book a cruise, please call 0333 2412319, visit www.ncl.com or contact a travel professional.
About Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL)
As the innovator in global cruise travel, NCL has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 54 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionised the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 17 contemporary ships sail to over 300 of the world’s most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. NCL not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveller staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites, and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company’s ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 0333 2412319 or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media centre and follow NCL on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.
Norwegian Cruise Lines adds Katakolon as new embarkation port in Greece
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, announced the addition of Katakolon (Olympia) as its new embarkation port in Greece. Starting September 17, 2021, guests sailing onboard Norwegian Getaway’s immersive Mediterranean sailings in 2021 will have the chance to embark at the Ionian port, located on the Peloponnese peninsula.
The announcement marks the first time NCL has added a secondary homeport in Greece, as part of its ongoing exploration of new itinerary options and in partnership with the Greek government.
The move follows NCL’s recent deployment of Norwegian Jade in Athens (Piraeus) for the first time as part of a long-term strategy to further increase the Line’s presence in Europe, one of its most popular cruise destinations. Through 2023, the Company plans to position nine ships in the region, with Norwegian Dawn, Epic, Escape, Getaway, Gem, Jade and Star scheduled to sail in Greece.
“We are excited to embark on the Great Cruise Comeback with a brand-new homeport for our brand, offering our guests an even greater selection of unique experiences both on land and at sea,” said Eamonn Ferrin, Norwegian Cruise Line Vice President of International Business. “Greece has proven to be a dream destination for non-European guests, with Norwegian Jade’s first Greek Isles voyages selling out shortly after we made the announcement that we were on our way back. With such strong demand, we are thrilled to expand our offering in Greece with a new opportunity for embarkation in this highly sought-after destination, providing our guests with a range of exciting itineraries to choose from.”
For information about NCL ships and their itineraries, or to book a cruise, please visit www.ncl.com or contact a travel professional.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com