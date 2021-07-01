Rolls-Royce and MAN Energy Solutions cooperate on turbochargers

Rolls-Royce and MAN Energy Solutions have signed an agreement for a strategic partnership that will see MAN’s PBST brand distribute state-of-the-art mtu turbochargers. “With this cooperation, we are combining our competencies − on the one hand, PBST’s global sales structure for turbochargers and, on the other hand, Rolls-Royce’s latest high-efficiency mtu turbocharger technology for high-speed diesel and gas engines,” explains Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

The turbochargers developed and produced in-house by Rolls-Royce Power Systems will thus be made available in additional markets. For Rolls-Royce, this creates a new channel for sales in addition to Woodward L’Orange. PBST will include the latest generation of the mtu turbocharger family ZR1 to ZR5 in its product portfolio and will distribute them under the series name HIRO in the future.

“The mtu brand is characterized above all by its in-depth know-how in high-speed applications. Thanks to this product expansion, we are now able to offer our customers exactly the right turbocharger for their high-, medium- and low-speed applications under one roof via the PBST brand,” says Dr. Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions.

The mtu turbochargers are offered on the basis of a modular system for engines in the 400 to 2,500 kilowatt power ranges in single- and two-stage versions. Rolls-Royce designs them to meet the specific requirements of various applications such as marine, rail, construction, heavy land vehicles and power supply.

“Advanced turbocharging helps engines achieve low fuel consumption and high power over a wide speed range. It is an important building block for meeting increasingly stringent emission requirements in the future – without compromising engine performance or efficiency,” explains Dr. Otto Preiss, Chief Technology Officer and COO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “With the aim of offering new propulsion and energy solutions for a climate-neutral future, we are also currently working on electrically assisted turbochargers for greater agility and lower fuel consumption, as well as on turbocharger concepts for fuel cells.”

MAN Energy Solutions enables its customers to achieve sustainable value creation in the transition towards a carbon neutral future. Addressing tomorrow’s challenges within the marine, energy and industrial sectors, we improve efficiency and performance at a systemic level. Leading the way in advanced engineering for more than 250 years, we provide a unique portfolio of technologies.

Headquartered in Germany, MAN Energy Solutions employs some 14,000 people at over 120 sites globally. Our after-sales brand, MAN PrimeServ, offers a vast network of service centres to our customers all over the world.