Semiramis Paliou HELMEPA Chairperson was elected as Chairman and Vice-Chairperson of INTERMEPA

Semiramis Paliou HELMEPA Chairperson was elected as Chairman and Vice-Chairperson of INTERMEPAJuly-August 2021, Shippings News Thursday, July 8th, 2021 The Steering Committee of the International umbrella organization of Marine Environment Protection Associations (INTERMEPA), convened recently to share and transfer knowledge and best environmental practices in the Mediterranean Sea, North America and Black Sea. The goal of INTERMEPA is to maximize sustainable impact by leveraging joint resources in order to respond to the severe global environmental challenges.
Marine litter, eutrophication and the recent ‘sea snot’ phenomenon in the Marmara Sea, biodiversity, environmental awareness, safety at sea, sustainability training (ESGs – SDGs), were a few of the topics which emerged from the Members’ presentations.
The high-level Steering Committee, consisting of the Chairpersons and Directors of CYMEPA (Cyprus), HELMEPA (Greece), NAMEPA (North America), TURMEPA (Turkey), UKRMEPA (Ukraine) and URUMEPA (Uruguay), celebrated the new, collaborative impetus to INTERMEPA and reconfirmed their commitment to this 15 year-long joint effort. Furthermore, they unanimously elected Mr Joseph Hughes (NAMEPA Chairman) and Mrs Semiramis Paliou (HELMEPA Chairperson) to act as Chairman and Vice-Chairperson of INTERMEPA for the following two years, while Mrs Sadan Kaptanoglu (TURMEPA Chairperson) assumes the role of Former Chairperson.
Focus groups, innovation projects and international hands-on synergies with sustainable impact will form the basis for further effort and actions towards achieving marine protection for a healthy planet.
One of the goals of INTERMEPA is to expand the “MEPA Movement” to other regions. It is expected that this will be an area of activity under the new leadership. “There is a global urgency to protect our planet,” stated newly appointed INTERMEPA Chairman Mr Joe Hughes. “The opportunity for INTERMEPA to collectively contribute to that effort is immense and will be activated.”
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com