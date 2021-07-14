THE FOUR HORSEMEN OF THE FUEL APOCALYPSE Ralph Lewis, CEO – Newport Fuel Solutions, Inc

July-August 2021
When  the  IMO  0.5  percent  sulfur  mandate  for  marine fuel takes effect January 1, 2020, vessel owners have two basic choices.
First is to simply bunker these fuels. Second is to install a mitigating scrubber device which produces an equivalent level of stack emissions as that for the 0.5 percent fuel.
Most vessel owners are opting for the new fuel – but one beset with challenges. The IMO mandate simply requires that this fuel contains no greater than 0.5 percent sulfur content. That is all – no mention of what fuels to blend  –  light or heavy  –  or how  to blend them. The devil is truly in the details.
Blending a heavy fuel with a lighter distillate to achieve viscosity requirements is hardly new. Marine fuel requirements under ISO 8217  have  required  suppliers  to  blend  to  meet  standards  for decades. Yet what has changed is the extent to which the new fuels must be blended  –  and the greatly expanded numbers of suppliers which now must blend them. A first effort to blend to dilute sulfur content was when the USA Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) mandated the use of 1.0 percent sulfur fuels in oil fired power plants in October 1972. In short order, many  changes  in  fuel  consistency  were  observed,  some  very challenging.
Early IMO requirements for ECA areas in 2000 mandated 1.5 percent sulfur fuel and 1.0 percent sulfur by 2010. Many issues were observed with these fuels, including compatibility problems and  in  some  cases,  compromised  ignition  quality.  Given  the restricted  local  scope  of  fuel  suppliers,  the  problems  were typically limited to a handful of sources.
Fuel Sources
With the global mandate, many hundreds of suppliers will be in the mix. The base heavy fuel will have extreme variances. The blend or “cutter stock” – like today  – will be from a wide variety of distillates –  Light Cycle Oil (LCO) kerosene, MGO, naphtha,  shale oil, and waste distillates coming from such industrial sources as ethylene crackers and resin plants. Some will be laced with remnants of unsold biodiesel. Some  refineries  –  through  their  own  representatives  –  supply both the cutter stock and heavy residual fuel as a blend directly to vessels. Quality control of the components is expected. Yet cutter stocks and heavy fuels are also supplied by a myriad of private  brokers  and  suppliers,  often  through  traders.  In  such cases, a given cutter stock may pass through several pipelines, tanks,  and  barges,  suffering  cross  contamination  with  other fuels, picking up tank bottom residue along the way. This  is  where  the  problems  begin,  some  annoying,  some devastating.
Four challenges –  the four horsemen of the fuel apocalypse –  will dominate:  fuel stratification, incompatibility,  contamination,  and compromised ignition quality.
Stratification
Stratification – or the formation of separate fuel layers in storage tanks  –  is largely the result of poor supplier blending practices. Surprisingly, as few as twenty percent of suppliers, according to some  estimates,  are  even  equipped  with  appropriate  fuel blending equipment. So-called “barge blending” for example, is not uncommon. At the refinery, the barge is first loaded with the heavier oil. A simple calculation  then  determines  the  amount  of  cutter  stock necessary to dilute the final mixture to the desired sulfur content. This cutter stock is then pumped in on top of the heavier fuel in the tanks. The fuel mixes, the thinking goes, from the turbulence created from the rate of flow of the fuel being pumped. Pre-barge  blending  also  relies  on  the  same  method  in  many cases.  A  dedicated  tank  is  loaded  with  heavy  fuel,  then  the cutter stock is then pumped in on top with hopes that the force of fuel flow will provide some semblance of mixing.
But  unless  these  two  fuels,  with  different  densities  and viscosities, are thoroughly mixed with commercial fuel blending equipment, they will always tend to separate and stratify. Stratification  is  hard  on  marine  diesel  engines,  causing inconsistent operation, engine overheating and possible engine failure. The varying viscosities within the fuel simply play havoc with proper injection viscosity, at times overloading the engine – a chief engineer’s nightmare.
Incompatibility
The next great challenge, even if the fuels are properly blended, can result in a literal explosion of sludge precipitation  from the effect  known  as  incompatibility.  The  root  causes  are  well understood.
The  chemical  composition  of  heavy  residual  fuel  is extraordinarily  complex  and  highly  variable  –  dependent  on refining methods and crude source. All contain a wide range of hydrocarbon structures. In general, these can be classified as either paraffinic, aromatic or naphthenic. High aromatic heavy fuel oils, for example, typically have a higher concentration of heavy asphaltene components, anywhere from 3-to-5 percent. When  these  are  blended  with  a  low  aromatic  heavy  fuel,  or blended with a much lighter, low aromatic distillate cutter stock, usually  those  with  high  paraffinic  content,  the  result  can  be disastrous.
Low-aromatic distillates act like a penetrating solvent, disrupting the  sticky  bond  that  keeps  the  maltene  and  asphaltene components  tied  together  in  suspension. BTU-packed asphaltenes drop out of solution, forming the sludge that mucks up  fuel  storage  tank  bottoms,  fuel  lines,  and  fuel  heater components.
This process is further aggravated by a series of chemical chain reactions that occur when disparate fuels are commingled. On the plus side, these low aromatic distillate cutter stocks do have reasonably good ignition quality. But this comes at a cost. The sludge that precipitates contains high energy value, and this is value is lost. So is operational integrity –  the sludge fouling the entire  fuel  delivery  system,  also  risking  high  pressure  fuel injector fouling.
Ignition Quality
Conversely, if the heavier fuel is cut with a lighter distillate with a high aromatic content, like light cycle oil (LCO) or petroleum naphtha,  incompatibility  problems  are  rarely  experienced.  But there is a potentially disastrous flip side. These  types  of  cutter  stocks  typically  have  very  poor  ignition quality, often so degraded that some engines simply refuse to start on LSFO fuels blended with LCO. A major contributing factor is the poor thermal stability of LCO. With degraded thermal stability and poor ignition quality, these fuels produce a great amount of dense, unburnable petroleum coke  in  the  second  combustion  stage.  Most  of  this  material consists of very high carbon weight molecular structures – difficult at best to fully combust.
On  any  given  day,  the  light  cutter  stocks  on  hand  will  vary  – sometimes high aromatic – sometimes low. Same for the heavy fuel. Whatever is available at the time  gets blended, regardless of chemical composition. In the bunker supply business, “time is of the essence”, after all.
Complicating  the  issue  is  that  fuel  compatibility  issues  are almost always progressive. A fuel taken from a bunker manifold drip  sampling  system  at  time  of  bunkering  is  tested  for  Total Sediment  Potential  (TSP)  within  a  few  days  of  receipt  by  the testing laboratory. The result is often within specification. Yet  two  weeks  later  the  vessel  suffers  extreme  sludging  and purifier overload. A re-test of the fuel will reveal a much higher TSP result  –  sometimes even unfilterable. The same is true for “spot”  compatibility  tests.  Although  beneficial  to  detect  an immediate issue, these tests have little predictive value.
Houston – We Have a Problem
In April 2018 in the U.S. Gulf, numerous vessels began reporting fuels  issues  which  were  seriously  disabling  fuel  pumps  and injection systems, leaving many dead in the water. The culprit? A sticky, crystalline resin known as 4-cumyl-phenol. Analysis by means  of  the  Gas  Chromatography  Mass  Spectrometry (GCMS) method revealed concentrations ranging from 300-to-1000 ppm in these fuels. The problem abated in Houston over the next several months yet  apparently  some  remnants  of  the  culprit  fuel  escaped  to Panama and as far away as Singapore and Korea. The source of the cutter stock from which the problem originated remains unknown. Yet it is almost a guarantee that as suppliers seek new cutter stock sources in year ahead to meet the 2020 demand – a few bad apples will be tossed into the mix.
Even today, some cutter stock components emanate from many industrial  sources  –  containing  residues  from  synthetic  resin production  –  including  phenolic  compounds,  terpenes  and naphthalene.
Blends  with  shale  oil  are  increasingly  common,  with  more phenols and trace levels of arsenic. In Asia, coal tar residue fuels play  havoc  with  purifiers  and  are  a  source  of  more  phenolic compounds. Then there are residues of unsold biodiesel fuels turning  up  occasionally,  which,  when  decomposing,  create carboxylate acid and fatty acid methyl esters (FAME). Residue  from  plastics  manufacturing  created  widespread problems  a  decade  ago  and  some  of  these  yet  appear  on occasion, including methyl styrene and polypropylene. The only dictate under ISO 8217 is Clause Five which deems any  contaminant  completely  unacceptable.  Test  standards under  ISO  8217  do  not  yet  include  the  methodology  to determine such contamination. Fortunately, most fuel analysis laboratories  are  equipped  with  GCMS  instruments  capable  of identifying the nature and quantity of these intruders. The  simplest  remedy  to  avoid  a  contaminant  crisis  is  to  debunker and remove the threat altogether. Yet in mid-ocean, a vessel  has  no  choice  but  to  seek  other  remedies. A  practical option is to heavily dilute the concentration of contaminants by
blending the affected fuel with a fuel oil or gasoil known to be contaminate free.
In the recent crisis, one vessel blended 80 percent “clean” fuel with  the  contaminate laced  fuel oil  –  then treated  the  mixture with  a  strong  amine-dispersant  additive  manufactured  by Newport Fuel Solutions. It worked, and the vessel made it safely to port.
Other  vessels  using  the  same  treatment,  in  some  cases blending, in others not, have avoided serious damages, Later GCMS  analysis  revealed  that  on  these  vessels,  the  4-cumylphenol concentrations were as much as half that of the lowest concentrations of the Houston affected vessels. Yet the fuel treatment, NP-HFO, has chemical characteristics  that  tend  to  mitigate  some  of  the  issues associated with chemical contaminates.
Better Sailing Through Chemistry
Modern marine fuel treatments are an interesting assortment of so-called  “combustion  improvers”,  dispersants  and  lubricity additives. They differ substantially from refinery additives in that they are typically blends of small amounts of “active” ingredients with  substantial  amounts  of  various,  non-  functional  diluents, everything from diesel fuel, to kerosene and naphtha. Low cost diluents are very inexpensive, greatly enhancing the profitability of such products for their makers. Yet given the very small concentration of active ingredients, dosage rates must be greatly increased to tackle a problem for which the treatment was intended – a very expensive solution. It is easy to determine the extent to which a fuel treatment maker has diluted a product. A quick look at a Safety Data Sheet (SDS) will  reveal  the  percentage  range  and  constituency  of  the components. Engine makers understand the value of dispersants and lubricity additives but cast a jaundiced eye toward combustion improvers for  quite  valid  reasons.  Many  contain  ash  bearing  organo metallics,  like  ferrocene  or  magnesium  which,  when  burned, deposit  ash  in  engine  spaces.  Others  are  blended  with  a substance  far  more  volatile  like  camphor  oil  –  an  old  trick  of automotive hobbyists – but risky for industrial diesel engines.
Newport  Fuel  Solutions  Inc.  (NFS)  takes  an  entirely  different approach. All NFS products are manufactured under ISO 9001 as refinery concentrates – permitting highly effective dose rates at a very low treat cost per metric ton of fuel. The formulas are designed with careful consideration of functionality for all issues regarding fuel oil behavior. For  example,  the  company’s  NP-HFO  chemistry,  highly concentrated at a one liter per 20 mt dose rate, is purposefully formulated with a high pH value of 10.7. The idea is to offset and reduce the Total Acid Number (TAN) of some fuel oils  –  high TAN known for influencing fuel pump and injector deterioration. In  the  recent  contamination  case,  it  is  known  that  4 -cumylphenol  contaminant  has  acidity  which  can  attack  fuel  pump integrity, as do many other acid contaminants. As a crystalline structure, this phenol also has a low melting point  –  evidenced by  the  sticky  gel  found  in  purifiers  and  components  of  the damaged vessels.
Fortunately,  the  high  base  of  NP-HFO  helps  neutralize contaminant  acidity.  Yet  another  purposefully  formulated functionality  is  helpful  in  offsetting  the  acc umulation  of  sticky residue on fuel pumps and injectors from a variety of sources which produce such substances.
Simply,  NP-HFO  is  formulated  with  a  strong  “peptizing” dispersant to inhibit sludge precipitation – a powerful chemistry used  for  many  years  to  disperse  extremely  heavy  sludge  in crude oil at refineries.
This chemistry slips in between the sticky molecular structures of  asphaltenes,  gums,  resins  and  paraffin  to  suspend  them evenly  throughout  the  fuel  blend  in  a  colloidal  solution  –  the result a reduction in sludge precipitation of 35-to-55 percent.
The  extent  to  which  NP-HFO  disperses  phenols  –  preventing molecular  affinity  and  damaging,  concentrated  bonds,  is unknown. The amine chemistries of NP-HFO are known to have reactivity with certain phenol groups  –  altering their states. Yet well  understood  is  dispersion,  which  in  combination  with blending  with  an  untainted  fuel,  can  do  nothing  but  help  a disabled vessel make it into port.
Based on three decades of research and development, intense study  of  fuel  reactions  and  long-term  field  experience,  the Newport Fuel Solutions staff targeted expected issues with 0.5 percent  sulfur  blended  fuels  when  formulating  NP-HFO.  NPHFO is effective in all residual fuel grades under ISO 8217, it is especially  designed  mitigate  the  issues  of  contamination, stratification, incompatibility, and ignition quality. The  result  is  an  exceptionally  strong  thermal  stability  and dispersant additive with unmatched “peptizing” properties which separate  the  asphaltenes,  gums,  resins,  and  paraffinic components into a “colloidal” state  –  where these components are evenly dispersed and suspended throughout the fuel blend. If the fuel is treated at time of bunkering with Newport -HFO  – fuel  stratification  and  incompatibility  are  altogether  avoided. Should  the  fuel  be  blended  with  a  poor  ignition  quality  cutter stock,  Newport-HFO  compensates  with  improved  ignition quality  in  a  range  of  5-to-8  percent,  elevating  peak  firing pressure as much as five bars.
This  is  accomplished  without  any  traditional  “combustion improver”  like  organo-metallics,  camphor  or  2-ethyl-hexylnitrate  –  all  of  which  can  pose  a  potential  threat  by  elevating combustion temperature.
Rather,  the  effect  relies  in  a  well-known  principle  discovered decades ago by petroleum chemists. Simply, fuels with better thermal  stability  perform  better  than  those  with  poor  thermal stability. The  principle  is  based  on  an  effect  common  to  all  petroleum fuels. During the combustion process, all fuels produce a measure of
high  carbon  weight  structures  that  fail  to  physically  combust. Technically, this is due to a process known as polymerization, where “unsaturated” hydrocarbon structures  –  those that that have two or three pairs of shared electrons  –  tend to link with one  another  –  forming  very  high,  unburnable  carbon  weight structures.
The  innovative  chemistry  of  Newport-HFO  blocks  these interactions  –  providing  a  barrier  that  permits  more  complete combustion.  Peak  firing  pressure  is  elevated.  Particulates  are reduced  as  much  as  50  percent.  Formation  of  hard  carbon deposits  on  critical  engine  surfaces  is  inhibited.  Exhaust  gas economizers remain clean, and back pressure maintained.
For vessel operators installing scrubbers to continue to operate on  conventional  heavy  fuels,  this  is  exceptionally  good  news. Modern  scrubber  designs,  especially  “open-loop”,  are  not expected to have any major effect on back pressure in the shortterm, or so some makers claim. Yet just as in a  conventional vessel exhaust arrangement, the exhaust side will continue to be subjected to fouling as the result of unburned hydrocarbons, largely manifested as particulate agglomerations in the form of soot. As  in  normal  vessel  operations,  back  pressure  builds  in  time. The  question  remains.  To  what  extent  will  the  rate  of  back pressure  increase  build  with  the  restrictions  imposed  by scrubber installation? And to what extent will any scrubber be affected by a progressive accumulation of soot in the exhaust stream?
This will largely depend on scrubber design. But regardless, the application  of  Newport-HFO  thermal  stability  treatment  will greatly  inhibit  soot  accumulation,  providing  extended economizer and scrubber cleaning and maintenance intervals. Doubtless the endless unregulated fuel blend formulations, often deeply flawed blending practices, and the continued likelihood of fuel contamination will not make 2020 an easy transition for vessel  operators.  Yet  no  reason  for  despair.  As  these  issues have had a deep history and are well understood by our highly experienced  R&D  staff,  we  are  ready  with  solutions  that  will ensure heightened vessel reliability and operational integrity.

