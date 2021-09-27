‘ANCHORING’September 2021, Shippings News Monday, September 27th, 2021 Quite possibly ships no longer use their anchors as often as they used to. In general, ships are getting bigger, to take advantage of the economies of scale, and the size and the value of modern ships and their cargoes means that delays have to be reduced to a minimum; the time spent stopped in idleness at anchor is probably a loss. Nowadays, ships are better scheduled; their berthing is better pre-planned and coordinated to avoid the losses incurred by having to wait. Then almost every port is provided with good tugs as they provide an overall economy; the use of tugs reduces the prospect of losing time by having to anchor, by swinging a ship or even by checking her way on approaching her assigned berth. Thus I suppose ship’s crews are less familiar with anchoring than the crews serving aboard the ships they replaced.
