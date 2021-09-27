Bulk Carriers market will remain “hot” in the foreseeable future



Let’s see some quite encouraging developments. Vale set the target of 400m to 450m tonnes of production capacity by the end of 2022, as coal tonne-miles should expand by 5.3% during 2021, backed by a strong recovery in globalcoal demand in Indonesia and India during the first half of this year.

In general terms Dry bulk shipping stands to benefit from strong GDP growth and higher seaborne cargo volumes. After ten years of a turbulent dry cargo market the outlook of the sector seems to be very positive. A number of prominent market experts recently expressed their confidence that they expect the cur rent freight rates rally to last.

