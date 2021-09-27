Cyprus Shipping is embracing change

Posted by elnavi Cover Story, September 2021 Monday, September 27th, 2021
Cyprus becomes a vaccination hub

Cyprus SDM focuses on digital transformation for shipping

Cyprus Shipping Deputy Minister explores EMSA’senvironmental impact report

Vassilios Demetriades counsels constructive cross-border collaboration
George Mouskas:The great supporter of Cyprus shipping cluster

Safe Bulkers Inc. manages 40 ships under the Cypriot flag promoting the country internationally

Kikis Mouskas: “The Capesize fleet will always be the core of our Shipping Activities, though it’s always exciting and challenging to invest in other types of ships.”

CSC aims at the adoption of a drastically applicable and realistic approach towards the sector’s decarbonisation

Marlow Navigation highlights on the importance of investing in digitalization as well as the human factor

Theophanis Theophanous: A professional ship manager should combine both the “family way” of vessel operations and innovative ideas

Two Cypriot Shipowners at the helm of ECSA & ICS

It is in shipping people DNA to sail in uncharted waters

Columbia Shipmanagement Expands Global Reach in Shipping Industry

