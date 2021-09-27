Cyprus Shipping is embracing change

Cyprus becomes a vaccination hub



Cyprus SDM focuses on digital transformation for shipping



Cyprus Shipping Deputy Minister explores EMSA’senvironmental impact report



Vassilios Demetriades counsels constructive cross-border collaboration

George Mouskas:The great supporter of Cyprus shipping cluster



Safe Bulkers Inc. manages 40 ships under the Cypriot flag promoting the country internationally



Kikis Mouskas: “The Capesize fleet will always be the core of our Shipping Activities, though it’s always exciting and challenging to invest in other types of ships.”



CSC aims at the adoption of a drastically applicable and realistic approach towards the sector’s decarbonisation



Marlow Navigation highlights on the importance of investing in digitalization as well as the human factor



Theophanis Theophanous: A professional ship manager should combine both the “family way” of vessel operations and innovative ideas



Two Cypriot Shipowners at the helm of ECSA & ICS



It is in shipping people DNA to sail in uncharted waters



Columbia Shipmanagement Expands Global Reach in Shipping Industry



Full article, ELNAVI September 2021, Issue 573, Page. 14

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com



