Cyprus Shipping is embracing change

Cyprus Shipping is embracing changeCover Story, September 2021 Monday, September 27th, 2021 Cyprus becomes a vaccination hub
Cyprus SDM focuses on digital transformation for shipping
Cyprus Shipping Deputy Minister explores EMSA’senvironmental impact report
Vassilios Demetriades counsels constructive cross-border collaboration George Mouskas:The great supporter of Cyprus shipping cluster
Safe Bulkers Inc. manages 40 ships under the Cypriot flag promoting the country internationally
Kikis Mouskas: “The Capesize fleet will always be the core of our Shipping Activities, though it’s always exciting and challenging to invest in other types of ships.”
CSC aims at the adoption of a drastically applicable and realistic approach towards the sector’s decarbonisation
Marlow Navigation highlights on the importance of investing in digitalization as well as the human factor
Theophanis Theophanous: A professional ship manager should combine both the “family way” of vessel operations and innovative ideas
Two Cypriot Shipowners at the helm of ECSA & ICS
It is in shipping people DNA to sail in uncharted waters
Columbia Shipmanagement Expands Global Reach in Shipping Industry
