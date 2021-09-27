ERMA FIRST adds world’s smallest ballast water treatment system to product range

ERMA FIRST adds world’s smallest ballast water treatment system to product rangeSeptember 2021, Shippings News Monday, September 27th, 2021 Global ballast water equipment manufacturer ERMA FIRST is bringing the world’s smallest and easiest to install ballast water treatment system to the international market through its acquisition of US firm oneTANK LLC.
oneTANK, a subsidiary of naval architecture and marine engineering firm Glosten, has developed a small scale innovative, low-cost, IMO Revised G8 Code and United States Coast Guard compliant system.
Based on a patented mixing technology developed by the U.S. Geological Survey, the system can be installed in larger vessels’ aftpeak tanks. It is also suitable for use aboard workboats, tugboats, semi-submersibles,
fishing vessels and superyachts. The technology is already being adopted on ships in aftpeak tanks within Overseas Shipholding Group’s tanker fleet and on the dredger MV Charlock in the Netherlands.
ERMA FIRST has seen significant success with its electro-chlorination systems for larger vessels and is now expanding its portfolio to provide a wider variety of onboard solutions to a larger market than ever before.
The move follows its recent acquisition of German water treatment specialist RWO GmbH in May 2021, METIS Cyberspace Technology in 2019 and positions ERMA FIRST as a top tier, global provider of environmental
protection systems.
