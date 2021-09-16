George Gourdomichalis: The truth prevailed in the end. US Court decisions vindicate Gourdomichalis Brothers and Phoenix Shipping & Trading S.A.September 2021, Shippings News Thursday, September 16th, 2021 In July 2021, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division dismissed with prejudice Pacific Gulf Shipping and MECO’s alter-ego claims against Fearless Shipping & Trading, whose vessel FEARLESS was managed by Phoenix Shipping & Trading S.A. and its principals George and Stathis Gourdomichalis.
The decision adopted the reasoning of the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in a companion case brought against Vigorous Shipping & Trading, whose vessel VIGOROUS, Phoenix Shipping & Trading S.A. also managed.
The Ninth Circuit held there was no evidence of wrong doing by the Gourdomichalis Brothers in managing the vessel and no basis to justify an alter-ego finding. The Court noted that an auditor found “no financial mismanagement”, and “no intermingling of funds and no raiding of bank accounts”.
Despite all the press bluster by Plaintiffs and their counsel during more than three years of litigation, the Court concluded that “Pacific Gulf came away ‘empty handed’ from discovery.” The net result is that all of the monies posted as security to allow the seized vessels to sail have been returned to their rightful owners.
George Gourdomichalis remarked: “At long last, we’ve been vindicated by the U.S. Courts. We’ve always known the truth and we are very thankful that it has prevailed in the end.”
